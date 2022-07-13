Bullseye Blast Game Added to The Wheel at ICON Park

The Wheel at ICON Park is reaching new heights with a fun, new feature for guests – gamers especially will be thrilled by the addition of the Bullseye Blast.

What’s Happening:

As their air-conditioned capsule ascends above Orlando, players scan the rooftops of ICON Park to find 50 strategically pre-selected targets with varying degrees of difficulty. To get the highest score possible, players need to hit as many of these as possible with their laser blaster during the 18-minute ride. Each of the custom-made blasters has a scope on it, allowing the players to view an infrared beam and assist them when aiming at the targets. The score is displayed on the side of the blaster and targets flash off and on to confirm a hit.

The Wheel at ICON Park is the only observation wheel in the world to provide this amazing, new infrared technology, and effectively gamify and reinvigorate the experience to an entirely new audience of gamers. The Bullseye Blast game can be added to any ticket to The Wheel for $5.95.