Disneyland Paris To Light Up Night Sky With Special July 14th Fireworks

July 14th is a special day in France, and to celebrate, a brand new fireworks show just for the day will debut after Disney Illuminations at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Park guests at Disneyland Paris tomorrow, July 14th, will be treated to a brand new fireworks show over Sleeping Beauty Castle.

However, don’t think you’re going to miss Disney Illuminations in lieu of something new. This new show takes place AFTER Disney Illuminations and will reinvent the park’s usual July 14th celebratory fireworks.

This new July 14th presentation is set to offer several nods to the beautiful country of France, celebrating the French Disney and Pixar classic films, as well as the landmarks, icons, and monuments recognized around the world.

July 14th marks Bastille Day in France, and marks the anniversary of the fall of the Bastille in Paris on July 14th, 1789. The day became an official holiday in 1880, with speeches, parades, fireworks, and public revelry throughout the country as part of the celebration. Disneyland Paris is getting in on the fun this year with this special addition at the end of Disney Illuminations.

The new July 14th fireworks aren't the only special things happening in the night sky above Disneyland Paris Resort.