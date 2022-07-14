Disney Vacation Club to Host Moonlight Magic Event at Typhoon Lagoon Next Month

Registration will soon be open for eligible Disney Vacation Club Members to enjoy one of their most popular and cherished membership benefits, Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic, this time taking place at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club Members can experience even more magic this summer with their favorite Membership Extras benefit, Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic, this time taking place at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

Moonlight Magic, this time taking place at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park Disney Vacation Club members can attend this complimentary after-hours event and enjoy select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, a DJ Dance Party, and tasty treats on select dates in August, taking place on 8/9, 8/15 & 8/23

Eligible Members with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on an event date will have access to early registration beginning on July 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Eligible members should be sure to check details online

Event registration opens to all eligible Members on August 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (pending availability). The link to the event registration will be posted online

This is the first of these DVC Moonlight Magic events to take place at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park this year, but previous events have taken place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios EPCOT Animal Kingdom

Not a Disney Vacation Club Member? Typhoon Lagoon is still hosting their separately ticketed H20 Glow After Hours