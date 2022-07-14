“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks “Baymax!,” “Doctor Strange” and Much More

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts talk about the new animated short series Baymax!, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and much more.

The hosts are joined by Roy Conli, producer of Baymax! and Big Hero 6 .

and . Conli talks a bit about what fans can see in the series and what he hopes people take from the shorts: “You can be a hero without a super suit. And that’s what Baymax is, he’s a hero. And it would be great if everybody walked away realizing they can help people too. It really just takes a moment when you see somebody in need to just reach out and say ‘how can I help you?’”

The episode then takes us through “What’s New,” including: Light & Magic – coming July 27th America the Beautiful – now streaming SharkFest – now streaming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 – coming July 27th Celebrating Emmy Award nominations for several Disney+ originals

Finally, some of the stars and creators of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness explain what fans can see in the new Marvel film, which is now streaming on Disney+.

Watch the latest episode of What's Up, Disney+ here: