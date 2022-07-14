“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks “Baymax!,” “Doctor Strange” and Much More

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts talk about the new animated short series Baymax!, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and much more.
- The hosts are joined by Roy Conli, producer of Baymax! and Big Hero 6.
- Conli talks a bit about what fans can see in the series and what he hopes people take from the shorts:
- “You can be a hero without a super suit. And that’s what Baymax is, he’s a hero. And it would be great if everybody walked away realizing they can help people too. It really just takes a moment when you see somebody in need to just reach out and say ‘how can I help you?’”
- The episode then takes us through “What’s New,” including:
- Light & Magic – coming July 27th
- America the Beautiful – now streaming
- SharkFest – now streaming
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 – coming July 27th
- Celebrating Emmy Award nominations for several Disney+ originals
- Finally, some of the stars and creators of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness explain what fans can see in the new Marvel film, which is now streaming on Disney+.
- Watch the latest episode of What’s Up, Disney+ here:
