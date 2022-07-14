“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks “Baymax!,” “Doctor Strange” and Much More

by |
Tags: , , , ,

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts talk about the new animated short series Baymax!, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and much more.

  • The hosts are joined by Roy Conli, producer of Baymax! and Big Hero 6.
  • Conli talks a bit about what fans can see in the series and what he hopes people take from the shorts:
    • “You can be a hero without a super suit. And that’s what Baymax is, he’s a hero. And it would be great if everybody walked away realizing they can help people too. It really just takes a moment when you see somebody in need to just reach out and say ‘how can I help you?’”
  • The episode then takes us through “What’s New,” including:
  • Finally, some of the stars and creators of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness explain what fans can see in the new Marvel film, which is now streaming on Disney+.
  • Watch the latest episode of What’s Up, Disney+ here:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now