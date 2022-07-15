“Angel in Flip-Flops” Single from “Only Murders in the Building” Now Available to Stream

In this week’s episode of Only Murders in the Building, we got a glimpse of Charles Hayden-Savage’s (Steve Martin) past as Brazzos, with his hit novelty record, “Angel in Flip-Flops.” And now, this earworm is available to stream on your favorite music platforms.

What’s Happening:

Only Murders fans can now stream “Angel in Flip-Flops” on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music Deezer Tidal

In addition to streaming, it’s also available for purchase on the iTunes Store

