“Angel in Flip-Flops” Single from “Only Murders in the Building” Now Available to Stream

In this week’s episode of Only Murders in the Building, we got a glimpse of Charles Hayden-Savage’s (Steve Martin) past as Brazzos, with his hit novelty record, “Angel in Flip-Flops.” And now, this earworm is available to stream on your favorite music platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Only Murders fans can now stream “Angel in Flip-Flops” on multiple platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- Deezer
- Tidal
- You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here.
- In addition to streaming, it’s also available for purchase on the iTunes Store.
- Check out Alex’s review of the fourth episode of Only Murders in the Building, in which “Angel in Flip-Flops” features.
- If you can’t get enough of Charles, Oliver and Mabel, then you’re in luck, as Hulu recently announced a third season for the show!
