“Angel in Flip-Flops” Single from “Only Murders in the Building” Now Available to Stream

In this week’s episode of Only Murders in the Building, we got a glimpse of Charles Hayden-Savage’s (Steve Martin) past as Brazzos, with his hit novelty record, “Angel in Flip-Flops.” And now, this earworm is available to stream on your favorite music platforms.

  • Only Murders fans can now stream “Angel in Flip-Flops” on multiple platforms, including:
    • Spotify
    • Apple Music
    • Amazon Music
    • Pandora
    • YouTube Music
    • Deezer
    • Tidal
  • You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here.
  • In addition to streaming, it’s also available for purchase on the iTunes Store.

