New Trailer Released for Second Installment of “American Horror Stories”

The new trailer for the second installment of FX’s American Horror Stories has been revealed before the debut of the second installment of the series on July 21st, only on Hulu.

FX Networks is inviting viewers to step into darkness and feed your fears with the new trailer for FX’s American Horror Stories, set to debut July 21st only on Hulu.

The new trailer showcases a bit of what viewers can expect, showcasing a life-size dollhouse but the only way out is most certainly not through the windows or the doors. The trailer also reveals some of the cast, including the addition of Alicia Silverstone (Clueless).

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story . American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television.

have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television. The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.