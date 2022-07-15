Lang Lang to Highlight Songs from “The Disney Book” During Royal Albert Hall Performance in October

Piano virtuoso Lang Lang will be performing at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall this October. It will all be to promote tracks from his upcoming album, The Disney Book.
What’s Happening:
- Piano virtuoso Lang Lang will be performing at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on. October 24th, 2022.
- Tickets are available here.
About Lang Lang:
- Internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang has sold millions of albums around the world, topping classical charts and achieving simultaneous mainstream success.
- Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, during the past decade he has performed for such dignitaries as President Barack Obama, Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as giving sold-out concerts with all the world’s top orchestras and conductors.
- Lang Lang has also reached vast televised audiences by performing at the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and with artists such as Metallica, Pharrell Williams and Herbie Hancock at various editions of the Grammy Awards.
- In April 2020 he took part in the One World: Together At Home concert, which was broadcast on major television networks and streamed online on multiple global platforms. In June 2022, Lang Lang was announced as an honoree in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023.
- Lang Lang will be recognised alongside stars including Paul Walker, Uma Thurman, Lenny Kravtiz, Mindy Kaling, Jonas Brothers, Melba Moore, Pentatonix and more.