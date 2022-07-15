VeVe Digital Collectibles Announces 1955-59 Disneyland Resort Posters Collection

VeVe Digital Collectibles has announced a new collection that Disneyland fans are sure to enjoy, featuring five digital attraction posters from 1955-1959.

What’s Happening:

These Disneyland Resort

These collectibles are offered for purchase via blind box, meaning you won’t know which rarity you have acquired until after your successful purchase. From there, you can continue to expand your collection with additional collectibles and interact with other users in the Market to complete your Set.

Red Wagon Inn:

Located where The Plaza Inn is today, the Red Wagon Inn was the most elegant restaurant in Disneyland Park in the 1950s. Perhaps the most intriguing section of the restaurant was the “Disney Room,” an exclusive space in the back with a secret entrance and a private bar where Walt could entertain his special guests before Club 33 existed.

Drop Date: Sunday, July 17th at 8 AM PT

List Price: $50.00

Editions: 1955

Rarity: Secret Rare

Edition Type: First Edition

License: Disney

Brand: Disneyland Resort Posters Collection

Series: 1955–59 Series

Jungle Cruise:

An all-time favorite dating back to Opening Day, 1955, the world-famous Jungle Cruise

Drop Date: Sunday, July 17th at 8 AM PT

List Price: $50.00

Editions: 1955

Rarity: Secret Rare

Edition Type: First Edition

License: Disney

Brand: Disneyland Resort Posters Collection

Series: 1955–59 Series

Rocket to the Moon:

When it opened at Disneyland Park in 1955, Rocket to the Moon offered guests a realistic look at earth from the moon years before the first satellite images and manned space flights. The iconic rocket ship disappeared after updates in 1967 (Flight to the Moon) and 1975 (Mission to Mars) but returned in 1998 when the entire facility was transformed into Redd Rockett’s Pizza Port. Today, it’s Alien Pizza Planet — and a recreation of the Moonliner still stands to this day.

Drop Date: Sunday, July 17th at 8 AM PT

List Price: $50.00

Editions: 1955

Rarity: Secret Rare

Edition Type: First Edition

License: Disney

Brand: Disneyland Resort Posters Collection

Series: 1955–59 Series

Storybook Land Canal Boats:

A Disneyland Park classic since opening in 1956, Storybook Land Canal Boats

Drop Date: Sunday, July 17th at 8 AM PT

List Price: $50.00

Editions: 1956

Rarity: Secret Rare

Edition Type: First Edition

License: Disney

Brand: Disneyland Resort Posters Collection

Series: 1955–59 Series

Rainbow Caverns Mine Train:

In 1956, the Rainbow Caverns Mine Train, featuring geysers and waterfalls in all the individual colors of the rainbow, opened in Frontierland in Disneyland Park. In 1960, it became Mine Train Through Nature’s Wonderland; that relatively sedate journey through a desert landscape gave way in 1979 to “the wildest ride in the wilderness,” Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Drop Date: Sunday, July 17th at 8 AM PT

List Price: $50.00

Editions: 1956

Rarity: Secret Rare

Edition Type: First Edition

License: Disney

Brand: Disneyland Resort Posters Collection

Series: 1955–59 Series