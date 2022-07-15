VeVe Digital Collectibles Announces 1955-59 Disneyland Resort Posters Collection

VeVe Digital Collectibles has announced a new collection that Disneyland fans are sure to enjoy, featuring five digital attraction posters from 1955-1959.
What’s Happening:
- These Disneyland Resort posters are beautiful works of art, framed and ready for virtual display. Each is based on an original poster that was created during the first decade of Disneyland Park.
- These collectibles are offered for purchase via blind box, meaning you won’t know which rarity you have acquired until after your successful purchase. From there, you can continue to expand your collection with additional collectibles and interact with other users in the Market to complete your Set.
Red Wagon Inn:
- Located where The Plaza Inn is today, the Red Wagon Inn was the most elegant restaurant in Disneyland Park in the 1950s. Perhaps the most intriguing section of the restaurant was the “Disney Room,” an exclusive space in the back with a secret entrance and a private bar where Walt could entertain his special guests before Club 33 existed.
- Drop Date: Sunday, July 17th at 8 AM PT
- List Price: $50.00
- Editions: 1955
- Rarity: Secret Rare
- Edition Type: First Edition
- License: Disney
- Brand: Disneyland Resort Posters Collection
- Series: 1955–59 Series
Jungle Cruise:
- An all-time favorite dating back to Opening Day, 1955, the world-famous Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park takes guests on a journey along some of the world’s most remote rivers. Along the way, they encounter hippos, lions, elephants and groan-worthy one-liners ably delivered by their witty skipper. The tone of the attraction was serious and informative until the first humorous scenes were added in 1962.
- Drop Date: Sunday, July 17th at 8 AM PT
- List Price: $50.00
- Editions: 1955
- Rarity: Secret Rare
- Edition Type: First Edition
- License: Disney
- Brand: Disneyland Resort Posters Collection
- Series: 1955–59 Series
Rocket to the Moon:
- When it opened at Disneyland Park in 1955, Rocket to the Moon offered guests a realistic look at earth from the moon years before the first satellite images and manned space flights. The iconic rocket ship disappeared after updates in 1967 (Flight to the Moon) and 1975 (Mission to Mars) but returned in 1998 when the entire facility was transformed into Redd Rockett’s Pizza Port. Today, it’s Alien Pizza Planet — and a recreation of the Moonliner still stands to this day.
- Drop Date: Sunday, July 17th at 8 AM PT
- List Price: $50.00
- Editions: 1955
- Rarity: Secret Rare
- Edition Type: First Edition
- License: Disney
- Brand: Disneyland Resort Posters Collection
- Series: 1955–59 Series
Storybook Land Canal Boats:
- A Disneyland Park classic since opening in 1956, Storybook Land Canal Boats takes guests through a picturesque fantasy realm filled with recreated fairytale settings from Disney animated films, all in miniature. The attraction originally debuted on Opening Day, 1955, as Canal Boats of the World, but when fanciful, detailed buildings in a scale of one-inch to one-foot began appearing along the banks, it was renamed.
- Drop Date: Sunday, July 17th at 8 AM PT
- List Price: $50.00
- Editions: 1956
- Rarity: Secret Rare
- Edition Type: First Edition
- License: Disney
- Brand: Disneyland Resort Posters Collection
- Series: 1955–59 Series
Rainbow Caverns Mine Train:
- In 1956, the Rainbow Caverns Mine Train, featuring geysers and waterfalls in all the individual colors of the rainbow, opened in Frontierland in Disneyland Park. In 1960, it became Mine Train Through Nature’s Wonderland; that relatively sedate journey through a desert landscape gave way in 1979 to “the wildest ride in the wilderness,” Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
- Drop Date: Sunday, July 17th at 8 AM PT
- List Price: $50.00
- Editions: 1956
- Rarity: Secret Rare
- Edition Type: First Edition
- License: Disney
- Brand: Disneyland Resort Posters Collection
- Series: 1955–59 Series
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning