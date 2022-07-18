Presenters and Attendees Announced for The 2022 ESPYS, Set For This Wednesday on ABC

Presenters and attendees have been announced for The 2022 ESPYS Presented By Capital One, and are set to join host Stephen Curry this Wednesday, July 20th, on ABC.

What’s Happening:

This Wednesday, some of the world’s best athletes and biggest stars will join host Stephen Curry for The 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One.

The star-studded evening celebrates the best moments from the year in sports and will air live on ABC July 20 from 8 – 11 p.m. ET from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Country music star Mickey Guyton will be performing, with Travis Kelce providing backstage coverage, and the House of Vibe All-Stars will be providing musical entertainment throughout the show.

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include: Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion) Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers) Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player) John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer, Small Axe ) Alison Brie ( Spin Me Round) Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter) Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman) Ryan Garcia (Boxing) Heidi Gardner ( Saturday Night Live) Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick) Lil Rel Howery ( Free Guy ) Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper) Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend) Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star) Dwayne Johnson ( Black Adam , XFL Owner) Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) Simu Liu ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ) Aubrey Plaza ( Emily the Criminal ) Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign) Trevante Rhodes ( Hulu Mike ) Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP) Lindsey Vonn (Skiing) Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso) Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more.

UCLA Student Athletes Maya Brady (Softball) and Kam Brown (Football) will serve as trophy presenters.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include: Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma Softball) Liz Cambage (Los Angeles Sparks) Maksim Chmerkovskiy ( Dancing with the Stars ) Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury, Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams) Doug Edert (St. Peter’s Men’s Basketball) Allyson Felix (Track & Field) Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) Eileen Gu (Skiing) Madison Hammond (Angel City FC) Tobin Heath (OL Reign) Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) Katie Ledecky (Swimming) Chloe Kim (Snowboarding) Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) Bryce Young (Alabama Football), and more.

