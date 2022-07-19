Hugh Jackman Joins the Voice Cast of Hulu’s “Koala Man”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hugh Jackman is set to lead the voice cast of Hulu’s upcoming animated series Koala Man, which heralds from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Michael Cusack.

What’s Happening:

Koala Man , which was ordered straight to series

, which was Jackman will bring the role of Big Greg to life. The character is known as the most well-liked man in Dapto and the head of the town council, who has only known success. Big Greg is Kevin’s direct supervisor, and makes him feel inadequate as a provider and a man. To add insult to injury, Daptonians constantly credit Big Greg for Koala Man’s work saving the town.

Cusack ( Smiling Friends ) voices the role of Kevin/Koala Man.

) voices the role of Kevin/Koala Man. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (Detective Pikachu) serve as showrunners on the eight-episode series. 20th Television Animation is the studio on the show, which joins fellow Hulu animated originals including Roiland’s Solar Opposites, Hit-Monkey and the highly anticipated return of Futurama.