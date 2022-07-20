Knott’s Berry Farm Implementing Chaperone Policy on Weekends Starting July 22

Following an incident last weekend that resulted in Knott’s Berry Farm closing early, the park has announced a new policy meant to curb the number of unaccompanied minors attending on weekends.

What’s Happening:

Starting Friday, July 22nd, Knott’s Berry Farm will be implementing a chaperone policy.

According to their site, all guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to enter the park, with this chaperone being required to show a valid photo ID with their date of birth.

Furthermore, each designated chaperone will only be able to accompany a maximum of three underage guests and will need to remain with them at all times.

Unaccompanied minors found inside the park are subject to ejection.

This policy will be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays “until further notice.”

The new rule comes after the theme park was forced to close three hours early

On the night of the incident, Knott’s tweeted, “The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s Guests and Associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park three hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior does not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.”

The park reopened the following morning.

For more information on the new chaperone policy and other Knott’s code of conduct questions, be sure to visit their official site

What They’re Saying: