Derek Hough Has Signed Overall Deal With Walt Disney Television Alternative

Derek Hough has signed an overall deal with Walt Disney Television Alternative, according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- Derek Hough is celebrating his recent Emmy nominee for his choreography work in the ABC special Step Into The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.
- He has been a longtime judge for the popular show Dancing with the Stars and has now signed an overall deal with Walt Disney Television Alternative.
- This will not only keep him as a judge on Dancing With the Stars, but will give him opportunities for new development projects.
- "DWTS is lightning in a bottle. A once in a lifetime show Being a part of that legacy has been an honor and a privilege," Hough said. "It’s the show that keeps on giving. Each season feels totally different. Just when I feel like I’ve seen it all, I’m always pleasantly surprised and inspired. There’s a lot of uncertainty with this show from season to season. Another word for uncertainty is adventure, and I’m always ready for adventure. "
- With Hough’s recent nomination, he is now tied with Debbie Allen for receiving 12 nominations for choreography.
- Hough has won three, all for his work on Dancing with the Stars.