Video: Sailing Aboard the Disney Wish

We were among some of the first to cruise aboard the new Disney Wish, and we made a vlog about it! Check it below!

What’s Happening:

The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish, has been sailing for a few weeks now whether it be media previews, cast sailings, travel agent previews, and even the actual maiden voyage of the ship.

We were fortunate enough to be on one of these early sailings, and have made a vlog covering all the fun of the ship! Take a look in the video above!

This summer, the Disney Wish sets sail for its inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises from its new home port of Port Canaveral, Florida. The highly anticipated fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will greet its first guests July 14, 2022, for a special five-night maiden voyage, including two days at sea and stops in Nassau and Castaway Cay, a private tropical paradise reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests.

On July 19, 2022, Disney Vacation Club will host a three-night, members-only cruise to Castaway Cay.

These sailings will be followed by alternating three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral — about an hour’s drive from Walt Disney World

The Disney Wish will whisk families to the blue skies and sunshine of the Bahamas. In Nassau, cruisers can enjoy breathtaking beaches and activities for everyone in the family as they swim, snorkel, shop and more in this popular vacation destination. At Castaway Cay, guests can explore a pristine island completely outfitted for family fun and relaxation brimming with special Disney touches.

On these enchanting vacations, families will find everything they love about a Disney cruise — dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, special character encounters and signature Disney service — plus brand-new experiences aboard the Disney Wish, including:

AquaMouse , the first Disney attraction at sea immersing families in “ The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

, the first Disney attraction at sea immersing families in “ Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure , Disney’s first Frozen -themed theatrical dining experience where favorite characters perform live as guests dine.

, Disney’s first -themed theatrical dining experience where favorite characters perform live as guests dine. Worlds of Marvel , the world’s first Marvel cinematic dining adventure where guests play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission unfolding around them. Star Wars : Hyperspace Lounge, a high-end bar styled as a luxurious, yacht-class spaceship transporting guests on a first-of-its-kind tour of a galaxy far, far away.

