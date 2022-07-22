“Lightyear” DLC Arrives on Minecraft for Nintendo Switch

Minecraft players on the Nintendo Switch can now enjoy a special DLC pack based on the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear.

What’s Happening:

A special new DLC pack has arrived for Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch, and it puts players right into adventures based on the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear.

DLC, you get to play through Buzz’s origin story and help him navigate an alien planet after an unfortunate crash landing. You can play through five missions as this Academy-trained hero, including a hostile jungle, a swamp, and a mine, as well as various alien settlements. Throughout each mission, you have to navigate the terrain while fighting enemies and several bosses using various gadgets. Between missions, you get to fly different aircraft and must avoid obstacles to safely get to your next objective. Even though “safely” is a very relative term on an inhospitable alien planet.

Players get to follow the legendary Space Ranger through his blockiest intergalactic adventure, telling the tale of his origin! Cyclone presents the Lightyear DLC in Minecraft Marketplace, where players can download this cosmic content to explore the galaxy through five missions, use nifty gadgets, and even drive awesome vehicles.

Once you’ve finished up with these missions, you can expect a new Lightyear character creator item, so you can play as the spaceman on more terrestrial gaming sessions. As such, this is a must download for anyone invested in the character, or even those with their head in the stars.

Once you've finished up with these missions, you can expect a new Lightyear character creator item, so you can play as the spaceman on more terrestrial gaming sessions. As such, this is a must download for anyone invested in the character, or even those with their head in the stars. The new content is available now, and you can catch Lightyear in theaters now, or when it arrives Disney+