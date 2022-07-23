“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” to Kick Off Marvel’s Phase 5, Feature M.O.D.O.K.

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will include the fan-favorite villain M.O.D.O.K.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first project for Phase 5 of the MCU.

will be the first project for Phase 5 of the MCU. The film will not only include the previously announced Kang the Conqueror, but also the wildly popular villain known as M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K. (which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) is the head (joke intended) of AIM, an evil group of scientists who plan to use technology to take over the world.

The character was recently featured in his own animated series on Hulu

A new poster featuring Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, Cassie Lang and Kang was released earlier today.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.

Jonathan Majors also joins the cast at the major Marvel

Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty , is writing the script.

, is writing the script. Bill Murray has also joined the cast

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.