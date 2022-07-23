Cast Member Training Begins for the Walt Disney World Railroad

We’re on the right rack! Another step in the process of reopening the Walt Disney World Railroad has been achieved as Cast Members have begun training to work the beloved attraction.

A post from the Walt Disney World Cast & Community Facebook page

The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 2018 due to construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland.

While we still don’t have a date for when we will be able to ride the train again, Disney began testing

Over the past three years of downtime, cast members have performed repairs, maintenance and refurbishment of the railroad.

One major change being made is that the formerly wood railroad ties are being replaced with composite ties.

Composite ties will greatly reduce the need for maintenance on the railroad in the future. Wooden railroad ties have a 3 to 5 year life span while the composite ones have an approximately 25 year life span.