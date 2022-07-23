Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” Set for 2024 Release, Kicks off Phase 6

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including a release date for Fantastic Four.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four is slated to hit theaters on November 8, 2024, which will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU.

is slated to hit theaters on November 8, 2024, which will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU. Not much more has been shared about the film at this time.

Fantastic Four was originally announced during a Disney Investor Day presentation

was originally announced during a Since then, a multiversal variant of Reed Richards as appeared and was almost immediately killed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

. While the character was played by John Krasinski in that film, it is unclear who will be cast to play the iconic characters in the new film.

Marvel;s first family has been the subject of two different film franchises in the past, but fans have very high hopes that this will far exceed the previous two iterations.

