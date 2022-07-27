Funko Exclusive Ultimate Princess Celebration Belle Pop! Now Available

As Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration continues, Funko is adding their exclusive twist to the merchandise offerings with their Pop! and pins sets. Today’s release? Belle!

Funko has launched a series of exclusive Pop! figures inspired by Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. These new Pop! and Pin sets include one of their signature vinyl collectibles and a matching enamel pin that make for beautiful display pieces.

Funko debuted their Belle Pop!

Belle is dressed in her iconic yellow gown which has been updated with a golden metallic finish. Her brunette hair is styled in a half bun with part of her long locks resting beyond her shoulders.

As for the matching pin, Belle is featured in the standard coloring of her dress from Beauty and the Beast .

. The set is available now exclusively on Funko.com and sells for $15.

Fans can also purchase a stylized Disney Princess collectors book to display their pins

Belle (Gold) with Pin – Ultimate Princess Collection – $15.00

Storybook Pin Book – Ultimate Princess Collection – $5.00

Designed to look like a vibrant storybook from front to back cover

Holds up to 14 pins

Perfect for displaying a complete collection of Disney Ultimate Princess enamel pins

Funko also has t-shirts for adults and kids so you can show your love of Funko Pop! and Princesses wherever you go!

If you love these designs, check out the other Ultimate Princess Celebration offerings including Snow White and Moana, Pocahontas and Rapunzel.