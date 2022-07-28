House of the Retro Future Suite Ribbon Cutting Video

The new House of the Retro Future Suite at Howard Johnson is right across the street from Disneyland, and we were able to be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
What’s Happening:
- Join us for the ribbon cutting of the new House of the Retro Future Suite at the Howard Johnson Anaheim, located right across the street from Disneyland.
- This midcentury styled suite is inspired by the original House of the Future attraction that called Disneyland home between 1957-1967.
- You can see the full video below.
