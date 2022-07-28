“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks with the Cast and Crew of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “Lightyear”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts hear from the cast and crew of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, chat with the cast and crew of Lightyear, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin the show by checking out what’s going on at Camp Shallow Lake, with the debut of Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series .

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin the show by checking out what’s going on at Camp Shallow Lake, with the debut of Season 3 of . The third season of the hit show features songs from Frozen , Camp Rock , and of course, High School Musical .

, , and of course, . Jenny and Andre then recap the events of the last season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series .

. We hear from the cast and crew of the show about their favorite camp activities, and the perfect toasted marshmallow. Featured are: Tim Federle (Creator & Showrunner) Joshua Bassett (Ricky) Saylor Bell (Maddox) Corbin Bleu Adrian Lyles (Jet) Julia Lester (Ashlyn) Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos)



Up next, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

Following a “dramatic liftoff,” Jenny and Andre discuss the new take on the iconic character of Buzz Lightyear, with the cast and crew of Lightyear .

. The cadet cast and crew of Lightyear play Two Truths and a Lie: Space Edition, before talking about the creation of Buzz’s origin story. Featured are: Dale Soules (Darby Steele) Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne) Uzo Aduba (Alisha Hawthorne) Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear) Peter Sohn (Sox) Greg Peltz (Sets Art Director) Angus MacLane (Director) Gaylyn Susman (Producer) Fran Kalal (Tailoring & Simulation Supervisor) Jeremy Lasky (Director of Photography)

play Two Truths and a Lie: Space Edition, before talking about the creation of Buzz’s origin story. Featured are: