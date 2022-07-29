Grow Your Home Galaxy with Star Wars Mugs Featuring Character, Vehicle, and Logo Designs

Your kitchen cupboard could use some more Star Wars styles and Entertainment Earth has a whole bunch of new designs to bring the galaxy to your kitchen.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The galaxy far, far away is closer than you think, it can even fit your kitchen! Star Wars can start their day with a variety of mugs themed to elements of the franchise.

Fans can browse the selection that includes: Vehicle Sketches Imperial Logos Character Memes Grogu Mandalorian Logo Star Wars Visions And More

With their unique patterns, nods to many eras for the franchise and reference to favorite characters, these 50 designs (in total) can make your mornings just a bit more galactic.

Each 11 oz. mug is printed in the USA, can be used in a microwave, and is dishwasher safe. They measure approximately 4 1/2-inches tall and are scratch, fade, and chip resistant.

All styles sell for $14.99 and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Below are links to 10 mugs we think you’ll love, but if they don’t strike your fancy, be sure to check out all of the new designs

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link. Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Star Wars Death Star Sketch 11 oz. Mug

Star Wars: Visions The Ronin 11 oz. Mug

Star Wars Tie Fighter Sketch 11 oz. Mug

Star Wars Dark Side Coffee Meme 11 oz. Mug

Star Wars Imperial Troops 11 oz. Mug

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Good Side 11 oz. Mug

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wherever I Go He Goes 11 oz. Mug

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Sigil 11 oz. Mug

Star Wars Walking Out of the Salon 11 oz. Mug

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Sketch 11 oz. Mug

More Entertainment Earth Goodies: