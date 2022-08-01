Celebrate National Spider-Man Day with Toys, Apparel and Collectibles

Teenager, science nerd and all around awesome guy Spider-Man has been entertaining fans for decades…six decades to be exact and in honor of his milestone anniversary, Marvel has launched their “Beyond Amazing” campaign dedicated to all things Spidey.

What’s Happening:

Over the past six decades, Spider-Man has become a powerful force in pop culture, appearing in countless comics, films, animation, video games, toys, and much more.

From the youngest fans to those who’ve been following his whole career, Spider-Man has been a hero to many with this accessible personality and the universal message that with great power must come great responsibility.

Beginning now through December 2022, fans can celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary with all-new Spider-Man “Beyond Amazing” products that span: Apparel Toys Collectibles Home goods

The launch comes just in time for National Spider-Man Day which takes place on August 1st! Fans can celebrate by bringing home all-new items inspired by the wall-crawler’s amazing legacy.

