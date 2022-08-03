New Trailer For Third Season of ABC’s “Big Sky” Released

As ABC wraps up the summer season, we are getting looks at the return of favorite scripted series this fall, and even a new trailer for the third season of the hit drama, Big Sky.

What’s Happening:

A new trailer for the third season of the hit ABC drama, Big Sky, has been released showing off new cast member Reba McEntire, and promising the debut of the new season on Wednesday, September 21st.

The trailer for the season, Big Sky: Deadly Trails, shows a hiker on what could be one of those deadly trails, as well as a few familiar faces from the series.

, shows a hiker on what could be one of those deadly trails, as well as a few familiar faces from the series. In season one, private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

In season two, when private detectives Dewell and Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

For the third season, Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles step into the world of Big Sky on its new night, bringing with them a new mystery to unravel as the mercurial matriarch of an established local family and the new sheriff in town, respectively.

Season Three debuts on ABC Wednesday, September 21st, with episodes available the next day on Hulu

