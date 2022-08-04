Dollywood To Reveal Ned Oakley’s Findings About “Big Bear” Spotted Near Park Via Livestream Tomorrow

We are about to learn how big this bear that has been spotted near Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove really is, as the park gets ready to livestream Ned Oakley’s findings tomorrow morning!

What’s Happening:

Dollywood

The stream is set to take place on the official Dollywood Facebook page, and according to the caption on the announcement, we will learn just how big this bear really is.

To recap, recently Dollywood has launched into a viral marketing campaign, telling the story of Ned Oakley and his investigation into the sightings of a bear that is “twice, no five times as big” as other bears in the forests surrounding Wildwood Grove. Through the Social Media posts, we’ve seen numerous sightings of the bear, and historical articles from newspapers and flyers with information about this very large bear. You can take a look at all the clues and the campaign in our post about it here.