New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Teaser Shows Off Titania, Daredevil and More

We’re less than a couple of week away from the debut of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ and a new teaser was released today that gives us a better look at some exciting characters who will have a role in the series.

In this new teaser, titled “Super Hero,” we see more of She-Hulk training with her cousin, the Hulk.

There are a few interesting bits in this trailer however, including more of the attack on the courthouse from Jameela Jamil’s Titania.

We also get a better look at Daredevil than was we saw from the trailer revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

And finally, we get a glimpse of She-Hulk battling some large, bat-like creatures that have come through a portal, presumable created by Wong.

These creatures look very similar to the ones seen in Ta-Lo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings .

. Check out the new trailer below:

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.