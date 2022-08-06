New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Teaser Shows Off Titania, Daredevil and More

We’re less than a couple of week away from the debut of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ and a new teaser was released today that gives us a better look at some exciting characters who will have a role in the series.
- In this new teaser, titled “Super Hero,” we see more of She-Hulk training with her cousin, the Hulk.
- There are a few interesting bits in this trailer however, including more of the attack on the courthouse from Jameela Jamil’s Titania.
- We also get a better look at Daredevil than was we saw from the trailer revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, further showing off his red and yellow costume that the character originally sported in his Marvel Comics debut back in 1964.
- And finally, we get a glimpse of She-Hulk battling some large, bat-like creatures that have come through a portal, presumable created by Wong.
- These creatures look very similar to the ones seen in Ta-Lo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
- Check out the new trailer below:
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
