America Chavez and Loki Work Together in New Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited

America Chavez may have the ability to jump all around the multiverse, but one character you probably never expected to see her team up with is Loki. Well, that’s exactly what happens in the newest Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited and Marvel shared a first look.

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Juan Ponce, Alba Glez, and Pete Pantazis: The “Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic” series continues with a six-part story arc starring Young Avenger and Hero of the Multiverse, America Chavez.

Needing America's unique ability to conjure interdimensional portals, God of Mischief Loki recruits her to “liberate” an important artifact from a secure vault on Asgard.

But when the Warriors Three catch the duo red-handed, America and Loki need to make a quick escape – but with America’s powers on the fritz, they find themselves out of the frying pan and into the fire in this desperate dash across the Marvel Universe.

Read the first part of America’s arc in “Marvel’s Voices: America Infinity Comic #12,” and come back each Wednesday for new chapters only on the Marvel Unlimited app.

Get your first look at the new story arc below:

