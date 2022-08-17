Ryan North and Iban Coello Take Over “Fantastic Four” This November

This November, Marvel's First Family will kick off their next great adventure in “Fantastic Four #1,” an all-new series from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. The issue will also feature two covers by superstar artist Alex Ross.

The new series was teased during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, when we learned a mystery creative team

To launch this new era of Fantastic Four, North and Coello have landed the team⁠ – or, at least, a member or two⁠ – in a world of trouble.

Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, sending the Thing and his wife Alicia traveling across America to escape it. But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that’s been going on since before they were born.

After the first issue spotlights Ben Grimm and Alicia, Issue #2 will focus on Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic) and Sue Richards (AKA Invisible Woman), while Issue #3 pivots to to Johnny Storm (AKA the Human Torch).

But don't worry, True Believers – the series will bring them all back together before long.

Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four? Find out for yourself in Ryan North and Iban Coello's “Fantastic Four #1,” on sale this November, and check out an additional cover by Alex Ross below.

