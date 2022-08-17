Celebrate World Princess Week 2022 with Princess Themed Toys, Accessories and Collectibles

Disney is getting ready for this year’s World Princess Week and have already started sharing the exciting Princess-themed products that are available now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This month marks the return of World Princess Week

Fans around the world are invited to join the celebration of courage and kindness exemplified by Disney Princess heroines and Disney Queens.

As with most Disney celebrations there’s merchandise to be enjoyed too and while there’s an exciting lineup of apparel and accessories yet to debut, fans can get a jump start on their shopping right now.

From toys and accessories that encourage imaginative play to fun collectibles designed for display, fans will find a wonderful assortment of products available for purchase featuring their favorite Disney Princesses.

Various retailers will be part of the World Princess Week celebration including: shopDisney Amazon Target Loungefly And many more

Below are just a handful of the exciting products featuring the always inspiring Disney Princesses. Stay tuned for more shopping surprises coming soon!

shopDisney

Ultimate Princess Adventure Castle by LEGO – $99.99

See five Disney Princess characters as LEGOs in the Ultimate Adventure Castle! Check out the bedrooms of Ariel, Moana, Rapunzel, Snow White, and Tiana, then head to the rooftop playground and play with their animal friends before having a slice of cake.

Loungefly

Mulan Castle Light Up Mini Backpack by Loungefly – $85.00

Fireworks erupt over the palace to mark Mulan’s victory over Shan Yu. Celebrate this moment and carry it with you on this Disney Mulan Castle Light Up Mini Backpack. On the front, the palace is lit up by fireworks and framed by pink blossoms.

Target

Disney Princess My Singing Friend – Moana & Pua – $29.99

Celebrate the story of Moana with this My Singing Friend Moana & Pua doll! She comes with her oar, best pal Pua and some wear-and-share flower clips and elastic bands! Moana says 10 story-inspired phrases, inviting you to play along and sing her memorable song, “How Far I’ll Go” with her! Other Disney Princess characters in the collection include Rapunzel and Pascal, and Tiana and Naveen.

Disney Princess 16" Kids' Bike – $119.99

This 16" bike, a perfect first-bike for kids just learning to ride. Wide training wheels add stability and allow your kids to focus on learning how to pedal, brake, and steer without having to worry about balance. They can be moved to a higher position on the back wheel or removed altogether to convert the ride into a big-kid bike. A removable doll Carrier and handlebar streamers add a bit of fun!

Amazon

POP Disney!: Olaf Presents – $12.99

From the adorable Disney+ shorts Olaf Presents, these Pop! figures feature everyone’s favorite snowman in

retelling several popular Disney stories. You can find Olaf as Simba, Genie, Moana, Ariel and Rapunzel.

Disney’s Frozen 2 Shape Shifter Olaf Plush, by Just Play – $34.19

The Frozen 2 Shape Shifter Olaf plush toy is full of silly fun and perfect for recreating funny scenes from the movie. Olaf features five connection points so kids can pull apart Olaf to mix and match him into funny poses and activate phrases from the movie!

Walmart

Bell Disney Princess Lanterns Bike Helmet – $24.96

Help keep your child protected and looking good with this Disney Toddler Helmet that’s lined with soft interior padding, ventilation cutouts and a non-pinching buckle to provide a comfortable, secure fit that won't rub, irritate or distract. The stylish, brightly colored design featuring Belle, Rapunzel and Ariel.

World Princess Week kicks off on August 22, 2022