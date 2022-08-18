Chipo Chung and Anthony Mark Barrow Join the Cast of Hulu’s “Black Cake”

According to Deadline, Chipo Chung and Anthony Mark Barrow have joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu drama series Black Cake.

Chipo Chung ( Doctor Who ) and Anthony Mark Barrow ( EastEnders ) have been cast in the series which comes from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Cerar based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting that spans decades. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California.

In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey (Mia Isaac) disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband's murder. Fifty years later in California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron (Ashley Thomas) and Benny (Adrienne Warren), a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family's origin.

Chung will play Eleanor Bennett, who leaves behind a series of recordings after losing her battle with cancer. Her stories chronicle her journey from the Caribbean to America that shocks her surviving children, and challenges everything they thought they knew about the woman who raised them. Chung will be a series regular.

Barrow will recur as Clarence “Little Man” Henry, the head of a powerful family in Jamaica in the 1960s who is feared and respected by the Island community.

