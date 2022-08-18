Spider-Man Beyond Amazing Collection Swings into RSVLTS

https://www.laughingplace.com/w/news/2022/03/22/marvel-x-rsvlts-collection/ (The Roosevelts) launched a new series of Marvel-themed shirts and they just swung in with another collection. Spider-Man once again takes the spotlight as part of an assortment of shirts inspired by the Beyond Amazing campaign celebrating the hero’s 60th anniversary.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Web slinger Spider-Man is turning 60 this year and RSVLTS is honoring the character with three new shirt patterns!

The latest arrivals in the Marvel x RSVLTS collection feature Peter Parker disguised as his alter ego and one style even has him fighting notorious baddies like Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Vulture, Venom, and more.

Launching today online, these fantastic looks are part of Marvel’s Beyond Amazing campaign that commemorates Spidey’s milestone year.

The collection is available in adult sizes and the “Spidey Bunch” is also offered in a youth cut.

Fans can find the Marvel x RSVLTS Spider-Man collection on the RSVLTS site .

. All three shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70) and XS-2XL for youths ($46.50)

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Web Surfing

“Let’s see… hot, crowded subway or cab stuck in gridlock? Yeah, webbing it is definitely the only way to travel in NYC.”

RSVLTS

Villains Beware

“Life sure is interesting in Peter Parker’s neighborhood. One minute you’re studying for a chemistry quiz, the next you’re trying to prevent Venom, Dock Ock, and Green Goblin from tearing your street apart.”

RSVLTS

The Spidey Bunch

“Like anyone who’s been in showbiz for a while, Spider-Man’s look has undergone a few changes over the years.”

RSVLTS

Also available in youth sizes

Did You Know?: