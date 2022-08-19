“Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order” Video Game Series to Get Two Tie-In Books Ahead of “Jedi – Survivor” Sequel

Fans of the smash-hit 2019 video game Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order are anxiously awaiting the sequel Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor, due out sometime next year. But now they’ll have sometime to tide them over in the meantime.

Today Lucasfilm Publishing announced that the highly anticipated Jedi – Survivor video game will receive two tie-in books ahead of its release– one being an original story set between the two games and the other being a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the upcoming sequel.

The first book (arriving March 7, 2023) will be a novel telling an original story about Jedi Knight Cal Kestis set between the events of the two games, entitled Star Wars: Jedi – Battle Scars.

The novel will be written by author Sam Maggs, who has previously contributed to the Star Wars Adventures comic book series and the Star Wars: Stories of Jedi and Sith short-story anthology.

The second book (arriving May 2, 2023) will be a behind-the-scenes chronicle of Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor's development process.

The oversized, full-cover hardcover book, entitled The Art of Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor, will collect concept art and creator commentary about the game.

Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor is set to be released sometime in 2023.