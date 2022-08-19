Up-Close Look at Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” Rock Work at EPCOT

Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, has showcased some new on-the-ground construction progress for the Moana-themed Journey of Water attraction coming soon to EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Ridley shared some photos on his Instagram of updated progress on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT.
- Here’s what Riddley shared in the post:
- “The craft of creating rockwork is a blend of art and science, and seeing this carving and sculpting progress live is one of the things I love most about my role as an Imagineer. I joined the project team for a walk of the site alongside Imagineers Scott and Robert, two of our leaders overseeing the project. The range of textures are inspired by real world formations – all the way down to the tiniest details and variations that, when finished, should be impossible to distinguish from the real thing.”
- The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.
- Further details, including an opening date for the new attraction, are anticipated by many Disney fans to be revealed at the upcoming D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, which is set to take place early in September.
- For a closer look at some of the construction of the attraction, check out our update from last month here.
