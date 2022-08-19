Up-Close Look at Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” Rock Work at EPCOT

Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, has showcased some new on-the-ground construction progress for the Moana-themed Journey of Water attraction coming soon to EPCOT.

Here's what Riddley shared in the post: "The craft of creating rockwork is a blend of art and science, and seeing this carving and sculpting progress live is one of the things I love most about my role as an Imagineer. I joined the project team for a walk of the site alongside Imagineers Scott and Robert, two of our leaders overseeing the project. The range of textures are inspired by real world formations – all the way down to the tiniest details and variations that, when finished, should be impossible to distinguish from the real thing."



The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana ), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.

Further details, including an opening date for the new attraction, are anticipated by many Disney fans to be revealed at the upcoming D23 Expo

