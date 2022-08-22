Halloween 2022: Celebrate World Princess Week with Pretty Halloween Costumes for Adults, Kids and Babies

Halloween is almost here, but first we’re joining Disney in celebrating World Princess Week. To do that we’re looking at Princess costumes of course! shopDisney is the perfect place to start your browsing for items on your Halloween list especially if princess is your theme this year.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- World Princess Week is in full swing as Disney celebrates its leading ladies who showcase courage and kindness in everything they do.
- From Snow White to Moana fans have loved each princess and especially love dressing up as their favorites. For 2022, shopDisney is bringing guests costumes and accessories inspired by the princesses that are perfect for adults, kids and even babies.
- Whether you’re dressing up for your own adventure or getting the whole group of ladies together a la Ralph Breaks the Internet, you can find a wonderful assortment of costume options in the Halloween Shop.
- We’ve gathered a selection of princess costumes, jewelry, wigs and other accessories to bring your princess look together this Halloween and beyond.
- Everything here can be found on shopDisney and prices range from $14.95-$119.99.
Royal Savings Event:
- Now through August 24th (Wednesday) guests can save up to 30% on select Princess merchandise purchases! This deal applies to select costumes, toys, collectibles —yes, the Disney Designer Collection dolls—apparel and more all featuring your favorite Disney Princesses.
Kids Costumes
Adults Costumes
- Pocahontas Prestige Costume for Adults by Disguise | shopDisney
- Maleficent Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise – Sleeping Beauty
- Elsa Prestige Costume for Adults by Disguise – Frozen 2
- Anna Prestige Costume for Adults by Disguise – Frozen 2
- Belle Costume Dress Set for Adults by Disguise – Beauty and the Beast
Baby Costumes
