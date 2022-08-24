Alexa Mansour Joins the Cast of Upcoming ABC Drama “Avalon”

According to Deadline, Alexa Mansour (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) is the latest to join the ever-growing cast of ABC’s upcoming series Avalon.
What’s Happening:
- Avalon heralds from David E. Kelley (Big Sky, Big Little Lies) and Michael Connelly, based on a short story written by the latter.
- The show received a straight-to-series order from ABC, and takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Neve Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.
- Mansour will play Deputy Carolyn Chavez. Her good cheer, optimism, and sense of humor is thoroughly unbridled. Carolyn loves her job, loves her boss, loves everything about living on the Island. She has her own compass, one she acquired after being forced to fend for herself at a young age.
- She joins the cast of Avalon alongside Neve Campbell, Steven Pasquale and Roslyn Ruff.
- Kelley is writing the pilot of Avalon and will also executive produce. Connelly is also an executive producer alongside Dana Calvo, who will serve as showrunner.
- Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios will also executive produce, as will Matthew Tinker of DEK Productions. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.
- The show is slated to debut during the 2022-2023 season on ABC.