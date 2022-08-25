Prize Money Doubles and Studio Audience Returns for 33rd Season of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

America’s Funniest Home Videos hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC, premieres its 33rd season on Sunday, October 2nd and is doubling the weekly prize money for the new season. In addition, a live studio audience has returned for the first time in two seasons.

What’s Happening:

AFV doubled its weekly first-place prize to $20,000 going to the funniest or most unique video.

doubled its weekly first-place prize to $20,000 going to the funniest or most unique video. Second place also doubled to $6,000, and third place to $4,000.

The first-place prize winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package.

In its 33 seasons and over 700 episodes to date, AFV has given away over $17 million in prize money and evaluated over 2 million video clips from home viewers.

has given away over $17 million in prize money and evaluated over 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers can submit their videos at www.afv.com

Each week, the AFV team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to showcase America’s real-life funny moments captured on video. Today, AFV is syndicated in over 103 territories around the world, spreading American humor and clumsiness across the globe!

team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to showcase America’s real-life funny moments captured on video. Today, is syndicated in over 103 territories around the world, spreading American humor and clumsiness across the globe! Vin Di Bona is executive producer, along with Michele Nasraway.

What They’re Saying: