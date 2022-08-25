D23 Expo 2022 Live Streaming Schedule 

D23 Expo will be here before you know it, from September 9th through the 11th. If you're not able to attend in person, there will be plenty of the festivities live-streamed and we have the list and schedules for you. Remember, all schedules and talent are subject to change.

What's Happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is proud to announce the official livestream schedule for D23 Expo 2022 from September 9 through 11. D23 Expo [LIVE] will bring the incredible content of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to people all over the world, including the Disney Legends Award Ceremony, Mousequerade, and celebrity trivia, as well as panels from Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Disney Branded Television; Disney Games and Marvel

Every day, D23 brings eight hours of non-stop wonder, including must-see panels from D23 Expo featuring the brightest stars, enchanting entertainment, and first looks. In between these panels will be exclusive curated content to keep fans engaged with surprise-and-delight moments including:

Appearances from the casts and creators of favorite films and shows

A sneak peek at new merchandise

Tours of the one-of-a-kind experiences on the show floor

An inside look at the newest Disney Games releases

Interviews with Disney Publishing authors

Daily D23 Expo highlights from the D23 Inside Disney podcast hosts

Special announcements

And much more!

D23 Expo [LIVE] will feature hosts Ashley Eckstein ( Star Wars : The Clone Wars , Her Universe), Mark Daniel (Disney Parks Live Entertainment), Bret Iwan (official voice of Mickey Mouse), Juju Green (Your Movie Guy), Ryan March (Disney Vacation Club), and Alyssa Navarro (Walt Disney Studios).

Disney fans can watch D23 Expo [LIVE] at D23Expo.com/live, D23.com YouTube Facebook Twitter

Get excited, because here are highlights of the D23 Expo [LIVE] schedule that you can look forward to (all times are PT)

Friday September 9th:

10:30 a.m. – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

Disney100 kicks off at D23 Expo with an epic presentation that includes the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The event will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. This year’s honorees include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more

1 p.m. – Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE

Tune in to the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE for announcements, trailers, and reveals for new and upcoming games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.

2:30 p.m. – Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music

Celebrate the powerful music of Marvel storytelling when Variety’s Jon Burlingame hosts Disney For ScoresPodcast Live. Jon will bring the format of the popular Disney For Scores Podcast to life as he interviews composers of some of your favorite Marvel series and films. Listen in as they fill us in on the secrets of creating the amazing music that helps build the Marvel Universe!

4 p.m. ­– Disney Legends in Conversation

Listen in as members from the newest class of Disney Legends partake in an enlightening conversation about their storied careers.

6 p.m. – D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022

The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest returns to D23 Expo! Join host Nina West and guest judges Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein, and Ally Maki as we showcase the most magical makes and quintessential creations of the Disney cosplay fan universe. And new this year, fans watching the show at D23 Expo and at home will be able to cast their vote for “Fan Favorite” and see who will be named the winner!

Saturday September 10th:

10:30 a.m. – Talkin’ Pets with the Vets of National Geographic

Join National Geographic’s vet sensations Dr. Jan Pol and his wife Diane (The Incredible Dr. Pol); Dr. Vernard Hodges (Critter Fixers: Country Vets); Dr. Geoff Pye, Dr. Jen Flower, and animal keeper Rain Westgard (Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom); and Alfonso Ribeiro (America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition) for a heartwarming look behind the scenes of their popular series, moderated by Tamron Hall Tamron Hall Show).

12 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers

The Emmy Award-winning animated series Bob’s Burgers joins D23 Expo hot off the critically acclaimed release of The Bob’s Burgers Movie! The cast and creators will break news and have you howling with laughter during a lively panel discussion.

2 p.m. – MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Celebrate 60 spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can’t-miss panel, so be sure to swing by!

3:30 p.m. – Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!

Join Disney Branded Television for an exclusive showcase that highlights a legacy of excellence in storytelling and includes talent appearances, performances, and never-before-seen previews of original content for Disney+ Disney Channel

6 p.m. – D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown

Join the iconic Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hairspray on Tour, D23 Mousequerade 2022) as she hosts hopeful celebrity contestants and audience members through a kaleidoscopic world of larger-than-life Disney Games, including Disney Trivia, physical challenges, and so much more!

6:30 p.m. – The Making of Disney100: The Exhibition

Producers from Walt Disney Archives, Semmel Exhibitions, and Studio TK reveal illuminating details about the all-new exhibition celebrating 100 Years of Disney Wonder, scheduled to premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February 2023.

Sunday September 11th:

10:30 a.m. – A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro for a look at Disney’s boundless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers. Every Disney fan will want to be a part of this special presentation full of exciting news and surprises.

1 p.m. – Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible

For 70 years, Walt Disney Imagineering has blended imagination with cutting-edge technology to create groundbreaking experiences. Join Imagineers past and present as they discuss the core elements of storytelling and innovation that bring dreams to life for guests from all around the world.

3:45 p.m. – Explore the World with the Next Generation of National Geographic!

Meet the exciting next generation of National Geographic stars—Kristen Kish (Restaurants at the End of the World), Bertie Gregory (Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory), Mariana van Zeller (Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller), Jeff Jenkins (travel blogger), and Dwayne Fields (7 Toughest Days)—who are taking viewers to the most remote locations on Earth in pursuit of breathtaking landscapes, extraordinary wildlife, exotic foods, epic challenges, and undercover storytelling.

5 p.m. – D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown