Dole Celebrates Raya Getting Official Princess Status With New Recipe Inspired By Kumandra

To honor Raya, of Raya and the Last Dragon, who was given Disney Princess status during this year’s World Princess Week, Dole Food Company has shared a new recipe celebrating the five realms in the kingdom of Kumandra.
- The new recipe is a continuation of Dole’s tribute and healthy-living initiative to Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration last year.
- Past campaigns have been themed to Disney’s Frozen 2, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, Disney & Pixar’s Soul, and a “Fruit & Vegetables Don’t Have to be Scary” initiative themed to Disney & Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., among others.
- The new Raya and the Last Dragon recipe, Five Kingdoms Noodle Salad with Banana Peanut Dressing, is composed of thin rice noodles on DOLE Butter or Romaine Lettuce topped with grilled chicken, cucumbers, toasted almonds, crushed red pepper flakes, DOLE Red Onion, and DOLE Banana and peanut dressing.
- Previous princess recipes include:
- Moana
- Pineapple-Salmon Voyager Foil Packs (Gluten-Free): Salmon fillets steamed in silver pouches with DOLE® Pineapple, Avocado, Red onion and Lime.
- Maui Pizza Rollups (Vegetarian): Whole-wheat tortillas filled with DOLE® Pinepple, plant-based ham-style deli slices, marinara sauce and fat-free cream cheese.
- Te Fiti Fudgy Coco Cake Pops (Vegan, Gluten-Free): A frozen blend of DOLE® Bananas, dates, cocoa powder, dark chocolate chips and coconut flakes on popsicle sticks.
- Belle
- Le Gris Stuff a la Lumiere (Vegetarian): DOLE® Bananas, Strawberries and Blueberries are whisked together with chocolate graham crackers and light coconut whipped topping into a legitimately gray-hued vegetarian, low-fat and low-sodium treat that would make Lumiere in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast proud.
- Enchanted Red Rose Smoothie (Vegan, Gluten-Free): A magical antioxidant blend of DOLE® Bananas, Strawberries, Raspberries, Cherries and apple juice.
- Tiana
- French Quarter Quiche (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free): Dole combines DOLE® Baby Spinach, Sweet Potato, Red Onion, bell pepper, egg whites and oat milk into mini quiches named for Tiana’s culinary home.
- Big Easy Summer Quinoa Salad (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free): DOLE® Arugula and Avocado are tossed with quinoa, roasted garbanzo beans and cherry bananas and topped with a blend of Cajun mustard, honey and seasoning.
- Snow White
- Heigh-ho Apple Bruschetta (Vegetarian): DOLE® Pineapple, Green Apples and pears on a whole-wheat baguette with vegan cheddar cheese, cinnamon, thyme and sliced almonds.
- Cinderella
- Glass Slipper Veggie Tea Sandwiches (Vegetarian): Traditional tea sandwiches of DOLE® Cauliflower, Radish, Carrot, Green Onion and English cucumber mixed with cashews and fat-free cream cheese.
- Bippity Boppity Banana Bites (Vegetarian): Golden angel food cake topped with DOLE® Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, and grilled Cherries.
- Jasmine
- Magic Carpet Lemon Curd Cups (Vegetarian, Gluten-free): Lemon curd cupcakes with DOLE® Raspberries, DOLE Pineapple, DOLE Lemons and a light coconut whipped topping.
- Agrabah Spiced Pineapple Jam (Vegan, Gluten-free): Made with DOLE® Pineapple, cinnamon, and other spices.
- Aurora
- Wakey Wakey Vegan Hash (Vegan, Gluten-Free): DOLE® Sweet Potato, Plantains, Baby Spinach and Yellow Onion scrambled with mushrooms and red bell pepper.
- Rapunzel
- Golden Cheesecake Banana Bars (Vegetarian): Light cheesecake bars made with DOLE® Bananas, graham crackers, and vegan cream cheese spread over a golden crust.
- Mulan
- Warrior Princess Pasta Salad (Vegetarian): Brown rice noodles are mixed with DOLE® Broccoli, Carrots, Green Onions, baby corn and snow peas.
- Dragon-Fired Sesame Tofu Bowls (Vegetarian, Vegan): Roasted tofu is scrambled with quinoa, DOLE® Pineapple, Avocado, Green Onion and red bell pepper.