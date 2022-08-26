As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 29th-September 3rd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects. This week also introduces GMA’s Sweetest Spots in America series with must-see cities across the nation.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 29th-September 3rd:

Monday, August 29 GMA’s Sweetest Spots in America: Minneapolis Lori Bergamotto (Back-to-school morning hacks) Taylor Jenkins Reid ( Carrie Soto is Back )

Tuesday, August 30 Tory Burch ( What Shall I Wear? ) Regina Hall ( Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul . ) GMA Sweetest Spots in America: Philadelphia Performance by Camilo

Wednesday, August 31 Lori Bergamotto (Back-to-school lunch hacks) GMA Sweetest Spots in America: Miami Cameron Mathison ( General Hospital ) Ed Mylett ( The Power of One More )

Thursday, September 1 GMA Sweetest Spots in America: Boston Lori Bergamotto ( Marvel fan superhero surprise)

Friday, September 2 Lori Bergamotto (Back-to-school shopping hacks) GMA Summer Concert series : Performance by Black Eyed Peas

Saturday, September 3 Jason Goldstein (Food blogger) Lara Spencer (Pop news at the U.S. Open) Whit Johnson and Will Ganss (reporting at the U.S. Open)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.