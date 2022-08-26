As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 29th-September 3rd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects. This week also introduces GMA’s Sweetest Spots in America series with must-see cities across the nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 29th-September 3rd:
- Monday, August 29
- GMA’s Sweetest Spots in America: Minneapolis
- Lori Bergamotto (Back-to-school morning hacks)
- Taylor Jenkins Reid (Carrie Soto is Back)
- Tuesday, August 30
- Tory Burch (What Shall I Wear?)
- Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.)
- GMA Sweetest Spots in America: Philadelphia
- Performance by Camilo
- Wednesday, August 31
- Lori Bergamotto (Back-to-school lunch hacks)
- GMA Sweetest Spots in America: Miami
- Cameron Mathison (General Hospital)
- Ed Mylett (The Power of One More)
- Thursday, September 1
- GMA Sweetest Spots in America: Boston
- Lori Bergamotto (Marvel fan superhero surprise)
- Friday, September 2
- Lori Bergamotto (Back-to-school shopping hacks)
- GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Black Eyed Peas
- Saturday, September 3
- Jason Goldstein (Food blogger)
- Lara Spencer (Pop news at the U.S. Open)
- Whit Johnson and Will Ganss (reporting at the U.S. Open)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.