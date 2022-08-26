“GMA3” Guest List: Tory Burch, Regina Hall and More to Appear Week of August 29th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 29th-September 3rd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects. This week also introduces GMA’s Sweetest Spots in America series with must-see cities across the nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 29th-September 3rd:

  • Monday, August 29
    • GMA’s Sweetest Spots in America: Minneapolis
    • Lori Bergamotto (Back-to-school morning hacks)
    • Taylor Jenkins Reid (Carrie Soto is Back)
  • Tuesday, August 30
    • Tory Burch (What Shall I Wear?)
    • Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.)
    • GMA Sweetest Spots in America: Philadelphia
    • Performance by Camilo
  • Wednesday, August 31
    • Lori Bergamotto (Back-to-school lunch hacks)
    • GMA Sweetest Spots in America: Miami
    • Cameron Mathison (General Hospital)
    • Ed Mylett (The Power of One More)
  • Thursday, September 1
    • GMA Sweetest Spots in America: Boston
    • Lori Bergamotto (Marvel fan superhero surprise)
  • Friday, September 2
  • Saturday, September 3
    • Jason Goldstein (Food blogger)
    • Lara Spencer (Pop news at the U.S. Open)
    • Whit Johnson and Will Ganss (reporting at the U.S. Open)

