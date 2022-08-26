It was announced earlier today that bookings for the general public would open on September 1st, 2022 for all voyages through September 2023. There are some specific groups that will get to book first though including those with Club 33 and Golden Oak, invited Star Wars affinity groups, Disney Vacation Club Members and Annual Passholders.

