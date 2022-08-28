Photos – Universal Orlando Continues to Prepare for Halloween Horror Nights with Entrance Decor, Dead Coconut Club

Halloween Horror Nights begins this week at Universal Orlando Resort and it seems there is something new to see every time you visit as we get ready for the screams. This weekend, familiar decorations popped up at the entrance to Universal Studios Florida and an exciting development appeared on Universal CityWalk.

First off, the Halloween Horror Nights medallion has been added to the iconic arch at the entrance to Universal Studios Florida as the park prepares for its annual Halloween event. And flanking the medallion, guests can find four posters promoting the four IP-based haunted houses that will be found in this year’s event.

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

The Horrors of Blumhouse

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

Halloween

Over the past week since our last look around the park, plenty of new props have been added to the park. The Horrors of Halloween scarezone now welcomes guests to the park with several large props, including a giant rotting pumpkin right up at the front.

The Scarecrow: Cruse Soil scarezone has also added a number of large props and it appears a barn is being built for guests to venture into.

A sign is also up for the entrance to Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale, which will be held on the lagoon.

And you really know we’re getting close to opening night when switchbacks have been set up in front of the music plaza stage. Soon, guests will queue up here as they wait to experience one of the 10 haunted houses.

More details have also been added to the Tribute Store, which is looking more and more like an abandoned movie theater every day.

One of the details on the theater references the “Dead Coconut Club,” which has been thought to be a nod to the Red Coconut Club found on Universal CityWalk.

Fans of the event have been speculating as to whether this was just some clever wordplay or a hint at something more. Well, now it appears it may be something more as banners have been added to what now seems to be the Dead Coconut Club.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 2nd at Universal Studios Florida. Check out our preview of that and several other Halloween events in the video below: