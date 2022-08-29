New “Disney Hits Podcast” Set To Debut on September 1st

Disney Music Group is set to launch their new podcast series, Disney Hits Podcast – The Magic Behind The Music, on September 1st, with the new microcast series taking a look at hit songs in the Disney catalog.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Group in association with Popcult is set to debut the Disney Hits Podcast

Hosted by actor and Disney music fan, Laya DeLeon Hayes ( The Equalizer, Doc McStuffins ), each episode takes listeners on a magical journey with stories and trivia behind favorite Disney Hits songs. Each week, composers, songwriters and talent behind some of the most beloved Disney films, including The Lion King , Frozen, Coco, Moana, Encanto and more, will share the magic behind the music in bite-sized episodes.

Episodes will be released each Thursday, with “A Whole New World” from Aladdin

Host Laya DeLeon Hayes currently stars opposite Queen Latifah on the CBS series The Equalizer, and is perhaps best known for voicing the titular role in the BAFTA, Emmy and Peabody Award-nominated animated series, Doc McStuffins, which earned her a NAACP Image Award nomination. Hayes was just 9 years old when she booked the landmark role as the first Black animated character on Disney Junior. Hayes has established a successful voiceover career, garnering roles in Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie, and most recently, she voiced the Iron Maiden in the popular video game series League of Legends. Later this year, Hayes will voice Angrboda in Santa Monica Studio’s Sony Interactive game God of War Ragnarök. Upcoming films include the lead role in The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster and a starring role in the independent film 40 as Hany, the youngest sister in a family of recently freed slaves, opposite Imani Hakim.

What They’re Saying: