Photos: Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover Gets New Signage at the Magic Kingdom

New signage has been installed for the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at the Magic Kingdom.

The sign on the left remains in the 1994 New Tomorrowland style, however the sign on the right is brand new.

This new sign uses the same font as before, but no longer includes the Tomorrowland Transit Authority section. Additionally, the new sign has been flipped 90 degrees, making it easier for passers by to see.

The attraction warning signage has also been updated, including the sponsorship from Enterprise.

On the back of that sign is this symbol, which was the symbol for WED Transportation Systems Inc., a subsidiary set up by Disney in the 1970s to attempt to get the PeopleMover technology rolled out across the country. The only system ever installed from this endeavor was at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.

This “Welcome Aboard” sign hangs over the speed ramps where the previous attraction sign once hung.

As a refresher, here’s a look at the old PeopleMover sign.

