Have you ever wanted to own a Disney castle? While we can’t actually acquire the gorgeous icons, soon Disneyland Paris guests will be able to own a piece of the Sleeping Beauty Castle tarp! That’s right, following its refurbishment, the Resort has upcycled the temporary cover turning it into a collection of limited edition bags.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris fans will soon have a chance to own a piece of history from the Resort through a new, limited edition collection of bags.

Ahead of its 30th anniversary in April 2022, Disneyland completed its first major refurbishment of the Sleeping Beauty Castle, and like most Disney renovation projects, this one included tarps showcasing the castle that were put up in front of the construction.

Now, Disneyland Paris has recycled that very same tarp, turning it into a series of trendy accessories including: Tote bags Duffel bags Briefcases Pouches

Best of all each of these pieces is entirely unique and represents just a portion of the iconic pink castle that has been a beacon of magic for three decades.

The collection launches on September 9th, with a preview sale for the Annual Passholders on September 8th.

The series is limited to just 2300 pieces that have been handmade and entirely manufactured by Ile de France-based company Bilum.

Good to Know:

Guests will be able to shop this innovative and exciting collection at The Storybook Store , on Main Street U.S.A. starting September 9th .

Prices of items will range from €30 to €140.

As mentioned above, the collection includes a variety of limited edition tote bags, duffel bags, briefcases and pouches.

Available while supplies last.

Annual Passholder Preview:

Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders will be among the first guests to shop the collection.

The preview sale will take place on September 8th from 9am to 7pm at The Storybook Store.

Guests will need to present their valid Annual Pass.

No discounts are applicable.

What They’re Saying:

Jean-David Marque, Merchandise & Retail Director at Disneyland Paris: “We are particularly happy to launch this one-of-a-kind collection dedicated to Sleeping Beauty Castle –the icon of our destination-which will allow our fans to take home an authentic piece of magic. Besides, this project is for us an opportunity to collaborate with a local French company that shares Disneyland Paris’ environmental and social values.”

