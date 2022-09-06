Kennedy Space Center Introduces “Mercury Offer” Giving Residents of Florida Counties Special Admission Prices

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida is giving local residents one heck of a deal to launch themselves into the newest attraction at the complex while also helping out the local Second Harvest Food Bank.
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has created a special “Mercury Offer” for residents of Orange, Volusia, Seminole, and Osceola Counties this fall, running from September 12th – 18th. Residents of those counties can purchase a one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19+ tax for adults, and $14+ tax for children ages 3 – 11.
- As part of this new initiative, guests are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items to donate to the local Second Harvest food bank. A donation is not required to receive the savings on admission.
- Tickets can be purchased on-site at Will Call beginning September 12th. Proof of residency is required in the form of a drivers’ license or utility bill to receive the special, one-day admission rate. Only the person purchasing the ticket needs to be a resident of the listed counties.
- It should also be noted that this admission offer is valid for the day of purchase only, and cannot be combined with other offers. The Mercury Offer is valid for up to six admissions purchased in one transaction.
- This offer will give county residents a great opportunity to experience Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s newest attraction, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex.
- This bold new attraction explores the future of space travel while highlighting what is happening right now in the space program. First, see the spacecraft of today and the visionary designs paving the way of human deep space travel and discover the current cutting-edge space exploration innovations from NASA and commercial partners. Then, enter the spaceport of the future, Spaceport KSC. With your commander steering the path, launch aboard one of four unique journeys through the solar system and beyond during an immersive ride.
