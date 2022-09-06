Pixar Fest Kicks Off with New Products from Crocs, Mattel and More

September is Pixar Fest, Disney’s annual month-long celebration of all things Pixar, and they have shared a wide variety of new merchandise from Cars, Lightyear, The Incredibles and Coco.

Lightning McQueen Crocs

Ready for another lap? Fans asked and Crocs delivered! In honor of Lightning McQueen Day, Crocs announced a restock of the limited-edition Classic Lightning McQueen Clog. The shoe is a fan-first take on a classic, combining the playfulness and excitement of Pixar with Crocs' most iconic silhouette. The bright red clog features cool Cars graphics and long-lasting LEDs that light up with every step.

graphics and long-lasting LEDs that light up with every step.

Cars Radiator Springs Tour Trackset

Inspired by Pixar’s new Disney+ Cars On The Road , this Radiator Springs Tour playset revs up new adventures as Road Trip Lightning McQueen and Road Trip Mater drive through their iconic hometown. Kick-off their journey at Luigi’s tire shop for a quick tune-up from Guido, then pass through Ramone’s for a fresh paint job before filling up at Flo’s V8 café. Wait for the light-up countdown to turn green, then they can race off on their road trip.

Inspired by Pixar's new Disney+ Cars On The Road, this Radiator Springs Tour playset revs up new adventures as Road Trip Lightning McQueen and Road Trip Mater drive through their iconic hometown. Kick-off their journey at Luigi's tire shop for a quick tune-up from Guido, then pass through Ramone's for a fresh paint job before filling up at Flo's V8 café. Wait for the light-up countdown to turn green, then they can race off on their road trip.

Cars Color Change Whale Car Wash Trackset

The Cars Color Change Whale Car Wash Trackset will make for a splashing good time! A Color Change Lightning McQueen vehicle is included to dive into the transforming fun right out of the box! Capturing an iconic moment from Pixar’s new Disney+ series Cars On The Road , kids can watch the color change happen right before their eyes. Load Lightning McQueen in, then slide the forklift attendant to move the racer through the submarine-shaped car wash. A spray of warm water changes the Color Change vehicle’s look; a dunk into the icy cold water tank changes it back. Send the car through the “drying” foam rollers, fuel up at the pump and drive off into a new adventure — then come right back to clean up again.

The Cars Color Change Whale Car Wash Trackset will make for a splashing good time! A Color Change Lightning McQueen vehicle is included to dive into the transforming fun right out of the box! Capturing an iconic moment from Pixar's new Disney+ series Cars On The Road, kids can watch the color change happen right before their eyes. Load Lightning McQueen in, then slide the forklift attendant to move the racer through the submarine-shaped car wash. A spray of warm water changes the Color Change vehicle's look; a dunk into the icy cold water tank changes it back. Send the car through the "drying" foam rollers, fuel up at the pump and drive off into a new adventure — then come right back to clean up again.

Lightyear Now on Blu-ray & Build-a-Bear Gift Set

And now there are more ways to celebrate Lightyear ’s breakout star, Sox! Buzz Lightyear is all set to blast off with his personal companion robot by his side with theHappy Hugs Lightyear & Sox gift set from Build-a-Bear. This action-packed set includes Happy Hugs Teddy dressed in his own Buzz Lightyear costume with the adorable Sox by his side. Galactic adventures await with this awesome Lightyear gift set!

And now there are more ways to celebrate Lightyear's breakout star, Sox! Buzz Lightyear is all set to blast off with his personal companion robot by his side with theHappy Hugs Lightyear & Sox gift set from Build-a-Bear. This action-packed set includes Happy Hugs Teddy dressed in his own Buzz Lightyear costume with the adorable Sox by his side. Galactic adventures await with this awesome Lightyear gift set!

Edna Charm by Pandora

Live life in the present with Pixar's Edna Mode! This sterling silver charm by Pandora features realistic details on Edna's pose and facial expression, finished with black enamel on her signature haircut. Winning hearts with her wit and sass, this beloved fashion icon from Disney and Pixar's The Incredibles is a great addition to your bracelet or charm holder as a reminder to be unapologetically you.



Loungefly Disney Pixar Coco Land of the Dead Family Mini Backpack

Miguel's family in the Land of the Dead join together for this style that's always worth remembering! From Disney and Pixar's Coco , Imelda, Hector, Rosita, Felipe, Oscar, and Julio appear on this Loungefly mini backpack for a colorful floral look decorated by marigolds, sugar skulls, "Remember Me" lettering, and even Miguel in his Land of the Dead disguise! Also features gold-toned hardware, an enamel brand badge, adjustable shoulder straps, a sugar skull zipper pull, and a floral interior lining pattern.

Miguel's family in the Land of the Dead join together for this style that's always worth remembering! From Disney and Pixar's Coco, Imelda, Hector, Rosita, Felipe, Oscar, and Julio appear on this Loungefly mini backpack for a colorful floral look decorated by marigolds, sugar skulls, "Remember Me" lettering, and even Miguel in his Land of the Dead disguise! Also features gold-toned hardware, an enamel brand badge, adjustable shoulder straps, a sugar skull zipper pull, and a floral interior lining pattern.

Disney Pixar Coco Remember Me Lotería Card Set

You can now also host an unforgettable game night and celebrate Día de Los Muertos by playing Lotería… with a Coco twist! Featuring beautiful artwork and colorful character depictions from Disney and Pixar's beloved film, this family game of chance is one you'll want to play over and over.

You can now also host an unforgettable game night and celebrate Día de Los Muertos by playing Lotería… with a Coco twist! Featuring beautiful artwork and colorful character depictions from Disney and Pixar's beloved film, this family game of chance is one you'll want to play over and over.

Coco Collection – Coming Soon to shopDisney

