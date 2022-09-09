Pixar Reveals Lead Cast and First Look Image Of New Film, “Elemental”

Pixar Animation Studios has revealed the lead actors that will be lending their voices to the upcoming film, Elemental, while also sharing a first look image from the new film.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by Director Peter Sohn’s ( The Good Dinosaur ) childhood in New York, Elemental journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire, water, land and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

Revealed on the stage of the D23 Expo 2022, actors Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Leah Lewis (The Half of It) are set to play Wade and Ember respectively.

Attendees were also treated to a first look image, showing a final rendered shot from the film, featuring both Wade and Ember, as well as a poster made exclusively for the D23 Expo. Though it should be noted that attendees received a poster for the film and it was not this art.

Here’s a teaser poster for #Elemental, which will be handed out to everyone in the audience after the presentation. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/YKA6pYZGPL — LaughingPlace.com @ D23 Expo (@laughing_place) September 9, 2022

Pixar Animation Studios featured prominently in tonight’s panel, revealing the upcoming titles Elio and Inside Out 2 , as well as a first look at its first-ever long form animated series coming to Disney+ Win or Lose.

Elemental is set for release on June 16th, 2023.