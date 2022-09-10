Second Season of “Big Shot” To Debut Next Month on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that a second season of their popular series, Big Shot, is just around the corner and ready to debut next month.
- Disney+ has revealed that a second season of the popular Disney+ Original Series, Big Shot, is on the way to the streaming platform.
- The announcement was made during a panel at the D23 Expo, where star John Stamos also reflected on his favorite Disneyland memories with his good friend, the late Bob Saget.
- Check out the trailer for the new season below:
- The second season of the show sees Marvyn (Stamos) hatch his latest plan toward relevance – to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.
- The second season of Big Shot is set to debut on Disney+ on October 12th, 2022.
