Second Season of “Big Shot” To Debut Next Month on Disney+

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has revealed that a second season of the popular Disney+ Original Series, Big Shot , is on the way to the streaming platform.

The announcement was made during a panel at the D23 Expo

Check out the trailer for the new season below:

The second season of the show sees Marvyn (Stamos) hatch his latest plan toward relevance – to get his team broadcast on ESPN

The second season of Big Shot is set to debut on Disney+ on October 12th, 2022.

