Disney and Kugali Provide a New Look at Disney+ Animated Series “Iwájú”

In addition to Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios is also getting into the long-form animated series business for Disney+ with Iwájú, an impressive looking series weaving together Nigeria with futuristic themes. Attendees of The Walt Disney Studios panel at the D23 Expo yesterday were given a sneak peek at the upcoming series.

What’s Happening:

Coming to Disney+ in 2023, Iwájú is an all-new original long-form series created in collaboration with Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali.

Kugali filmmakers Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim, and Tolu Olowofoyeku came on stage to introduce the setting of the series—a love letter to Lagos, Nigeria.

Iwájú depicts a futuristic world bursting with color, unique visual elements, and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos, which is physically divided into an island and a mainland separated by both water and socio-economic status.

The coming-of-age story introduces Tola, a young heiress from the wealthy island, and her best friend Kole, a self-taught tech expert and loving son from the mainland. Filmmakers shared a first look of the new series.

Iwájú was first announced back in December 2020, and the art style appears to have changed somewhat since that announcement.