Disney and Kugali Provide a New Look at Disney+ Animated Series “Iwájú”

In addition to Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios is also getting into the long-form animated series business for Disney+ with Iwájú, an impressive looking series weaving together Nigeria with futuristic themes. Attendees of The Walt Disney Studios panel at the D23 Expo yesterday were given a sneak peek at the upcoming series.
- Coming to Disney+ in 2023, Iwájú is an all-new original long-form series created in collaboration with Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali.
- Kugali filmmakers Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim, and Tolu Olowofoyeku came on stage to introduce the setting of the series—a love letter to Lagos, Nigeria.
- Iwájú depicts a futuristic world bursting with color, unique visual elements, and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos, which is physically divided into an island and a mainland separated by both water and socio-economic status.
- The coming-of-age story introduces Tola, a young heiress from the wealthy island, and her best friend Kole, a self-taught tech expert and loving son from the mainland. Filmmakers shared a first look of the new series.
- Iwájú was first announced back in December 2020, and the art style appears to have changed somewhat since that announcement.
