New Trailer for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” Released

Just now at the Marvel Studio Showcase at the D23 Expo, a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion was revealed.

What’s Happening:

"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."

Don Cheadle joined Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege on stage to talk about and show the trailer for Secret Invasion .

. An updated logo for the series was also revealed.

Cheadle will also star in the upcoming series Armor Wars, which was teased but has not yet started shooting.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the series, alongside Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill.

The series will also star Ben Mendelsohn, reprising his role as Skrull Talos, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

. In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streams in 2023 on Disney+ .