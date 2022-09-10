Second Society of Explorers and Adventurers Novel from Author Julie Kagawa Announced at D23 Expo

Yesterday, Walt Disney Imagineering held a panel at the D23 Expo giving an Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.). At the panel, the second S.E.A. novel from author Julie Kagawa was announced – Shinji Takahashi: Into the Heart of the Storm.

High-tech wizardry, old world legends and a little bit of Disney magic all shine through in Shinji Takahashi: Into the Heart of the Storm , the second book in the Society of Explorers and Adventurers series from renowned best-selling author, Julie Kagawa.

As Shinji struggles to understand and control his new guardian magic, the members of S.E.A. learn that a sunken ship belonging to the long extinct Natia people has been found on the floor of the Pacific Ocean. Shinji, Lucy and Tinker, along with Oliver Ocean and Phoebe Mystic, a quirky, enthusiastic magic expert who has been called in to help Shinji, head off to check out the wreckage, hoping to get there before the Hightower Corporation can plunder the site, and picking up a young stowaway by the name of Roux along the way.

But nothing goes as planned, and when Shinji accidentally awakens a guardian who's been hidden on a mysterious island and trapped inside a volcano for a century, he causes a volcanic eruption and releases a massive hurricane that threatens the entire coast of California. Now Shinji must learn to control his powers and best his fears so that he can stop the destruction and regain the trust of S.E.A before it's too late.

Shinji Takahashi: Into the Heart of the Storm will be released on April 18th, 2023 and is available to pre-order from your favorite retailer now. Here is the Amazon link

This follows the first book in the series, Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl. Check out Bill's review